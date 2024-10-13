Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Down 41.3% in September

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,829. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $269.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.0064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

