Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) vs. Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Head to Head Survey

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pure Energy Minerals and Bunker Hill Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 18.08 -$260,000.00 ($0.02) -10.64 Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$13.43 million ($0.10) -1.19

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Bunker Hill Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pure Energy Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining. Pure Energy Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bunker Hill Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Bunker Hill Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals -136.76% -2.11% -2.10% Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -12.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bunker Hill Mining beats Pure Energy Minerals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Bunker Hill Mining

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

