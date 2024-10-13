Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $223.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $223.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLDR. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.38.

NYSE BLDR opened at $193.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.50 and a 200-day moving average of $169.97. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 512.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 273.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,832 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 762.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

