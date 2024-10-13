Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.