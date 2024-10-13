Brokerages Set Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Price Target at $93.50

Shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LINE. Bank of America started coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lineage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lineage from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lineage from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Lineage alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lineage

Lineage Stock Performance

Lineage Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.99. Lineage has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $89.85.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lineage

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lineage news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera purchased 600 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,668. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lineage stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage

(Get Free Report

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.