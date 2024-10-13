Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Trading Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.05). 195,370 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 96,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a current ratio of 17.75. The company has a market cap of £2.26 million, a P/E ratio of -32.27 and a beta of -0.34.

About Braveheart Investment Group

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, late stage, emerging growth, turnaround, distress situations, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, engineering services, sporting goods and services, biotechnology, internet software, digital, and entertainment.

