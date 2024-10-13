BNP Paribas Downgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded BP to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded BP to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BP from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BP to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.98.

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.64. BP has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BP will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

Institutional Trading of BP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in BP by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 388,931 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of BP by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 629,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after buying an additional 132,750 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in BP during the second quarter valued at $2,620,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 860.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 59,546 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

