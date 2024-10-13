BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

NYSE MYI opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $12.07.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

