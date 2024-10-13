BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of MHN stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
