BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 212.9% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE BIT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 236,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,518. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $15.98.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
