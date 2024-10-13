BitShares 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $36,484.46 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $5.32 million and $36,484.46 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000576 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.