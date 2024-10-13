Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bird Construction to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.88.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bird Construction

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$31.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$10.06 and a 52-week high of C$32.67.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 2.5901804 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.