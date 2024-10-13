Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (BENPI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.33 on December 12th

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BENPI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 1.331 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.