Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (BENPI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.33 on December 12th

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BENPI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 1.331 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.