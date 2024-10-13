Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 1st

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Bel Fuse has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Bel Fuse stock opened at $103.55 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 11.81%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

