BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BCE. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$50.36.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$45.45 on Thursday. BCE has a 52-week low of C$42.58 and a 52-week high of C$56.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$47.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0598958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.998 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is 185.58%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

