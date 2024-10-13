Barclays Trims Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Target Price to $5.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACCD. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.04.

ACCD opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Accolade has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $305.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 52,492.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 33,595 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,330 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

