B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (RILYZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.7 %
RILYZ opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $18.40.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Company Profile
