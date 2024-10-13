B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:RILYG)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RILYG opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

