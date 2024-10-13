Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $649,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $101.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

