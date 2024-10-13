Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Update

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the September 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Axtel Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Axtel has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
About Axtel
