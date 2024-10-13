Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Update

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the September 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,534,000. FACT Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 509,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 63,903 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,667 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,406,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Atour Lifestyle by 363.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 883,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 693,322 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ATAT opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. Atour Lifestyle has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 47.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Atour Lifestyle’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

