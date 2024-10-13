Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $24.32.
