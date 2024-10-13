AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $23.96. Approximately 2,595,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,537,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASTS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,999.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $62,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,476,699.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,999.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,524. 56.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth $2,900,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,270,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,757,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

