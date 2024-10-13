ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,791,200 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 2,296,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,912.0 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Down 2.6 %
OTCMKTS ASAZF opened at $32.35 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
