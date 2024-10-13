ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Raised to $1,207.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,071.80.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $840.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML has a 12-month low of $573.86 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $844.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $924.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ASML will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,967,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,760,348,000 after buying an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ASML by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,545,000 after purchasing an additional 170,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ASML by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

