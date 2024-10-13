Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Announces Earnings Results

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02), reports. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of C$615.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$581.10 million.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$47.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$51.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ATZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$563,450.00. In other news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$563,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total transaction of C$477,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

