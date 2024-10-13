Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.75.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $145.80 on Thursday. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $116.44 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.04.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $2,428,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

