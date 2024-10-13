Arbitrum (ARB) Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $189.96 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,617,088,312 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

