Apu Apustaja Self Reported Market Cap Tops $296.37 Million (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded up 129.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a market cap of $296.37 million and approximately $12.95 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.00253969 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja’s launch date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 318,911,266,448.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00082019 USD and is up 20.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $16,582,640.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

