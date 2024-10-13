Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.93

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $17.93 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00045852 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

