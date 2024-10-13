ANyONe Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $637,622.80 (ANYONE)

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ANyONe Protocol token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001564 BTC on major exchanges. ANyONe Protocol has a total market capitalization of $87.66 million and approximately $637,622.80 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ANyONe Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.00254260 BTC.

About ANyONe Protocol

ANyONe Protocol launched on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,474,551 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io.

ANyONe Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 91,953,657.5371165 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.97860147 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $637,089.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANyONe Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANyONe Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANyONe Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANyONe Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.