AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) PT Raised to $37.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank reissued a sector underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

NYSE AU opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $32.57.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 14,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

