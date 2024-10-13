ANDY 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.73 Million (ANDY)

ANDY (ANDY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, ANDY has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One ANDY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ANDY has a total market cap of $144.35 million and $1.73 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.00253779 BTC.

ANDY Token Profile

ANDY’s genesis date was March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official website is www.boysclubandy.com. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00013898 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,221,076.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

