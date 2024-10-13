Analysts Set StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) PT at $47.19

Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on StepStone Group from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in StepStone Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,994,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,635,000 after buying an additional 627,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,749,000 after buying an additional 90,974 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,948,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,385,000 after buying an additional 46,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in StepStone Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after purchasing an additional 225,201 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in StepStone Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 510,283 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

