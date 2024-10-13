Analysts Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) PT at $13.80

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 91.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 344.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at $385,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 74.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. SolarWinds had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

