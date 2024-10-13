American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $12.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of American Airlines Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.09.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

