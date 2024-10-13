Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

AS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities upgraded Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NYSE AS opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. Amer Sports has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $19.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AS. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the third quarter worth $73,000. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Amer Sports in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

