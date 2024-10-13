AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in September

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,267,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 5,768,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.9 days.

AltaGas Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $26.06.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

