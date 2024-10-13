Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $295.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $222.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $335.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,366.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

