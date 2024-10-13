Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Adecco Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $16.48 on Friday. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

