Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Short Interest Down 20.9% in September

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Addentax Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Addentax Group stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. Addentax Group has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

