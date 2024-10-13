Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Short Interest Update

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 135.2% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Accelleron Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACLLY opened at C$52.22 on Friday. Accelleron Industries has a 1-year low of C$23.57 and a 1-year high of C$52.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$50.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.25.

Get Accelleron Industries alerts:

Accelleron Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelleron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelleron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.