Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Short Interest Update

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 135.2% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Accelleron Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ACLLY opened at C$52.22 on Friday. Accelleron Industries has a 1-year low of C$23.57 and a 1-year high of C$52.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$50.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.25.
Accelleron Industries Company Profile
