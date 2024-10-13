ABBC Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $80,959.87 (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $80,959.87 worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.00254640 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,225,109,279 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,244,150 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. ABBC Coin has a current supply of 1,225,109,278.96 with 1,223,244,149.8475087 in circulation. The last known price of ABBC Coin is 0.00623647 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $94,737.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://abbccoin.com/.”

