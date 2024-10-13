Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.10 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $318.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aaron’s will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 15.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

