A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $903 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $957.82 million. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.700-3.850 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of AOS opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,319. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

