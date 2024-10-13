1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CFO Sells $12,672.00 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $12,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,954.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
1stdibs.Com Trading Up 0.4 %
DIBS stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $176.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.98. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $6.30.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
