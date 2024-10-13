1,436 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

Shares of SPXL stock opened at $167.77 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $67.60 and a 1-year high of $168.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.37 and a 200-day moving average of $142.03.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

