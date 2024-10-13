0xBitcoin Price Up 4.2% This Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0739 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $605,051.70 and $1,307.76 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Users are able to generate 0xBTC through the process of mining. 0xBitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,984 with 9,706,750 in circulation. The last known price of 0xBitcoin is 0.07389294 USD and is down -16.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,327.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://0xbitcoin.org/.”

