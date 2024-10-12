Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Stock Price Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $115.00 and last traded at $115.00. Approximately 505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.77.

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 35.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -69.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 191.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

