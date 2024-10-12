Zacks Research Weighs in on Nabors Industries Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Nabors Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($1.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.72). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($12.24) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($12.77) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52). The business had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $127.56. The company has a market cap of $764.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,415,000 after buying an additional 209,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,550,000 after purchasing an additional 40,078 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Nabors Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 396,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 23,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

